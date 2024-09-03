Guatemalan quetzal to Ugandan shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Ugandan shillings is currently 481.985 today, reflecting a 0.273% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.514% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Ugandan shillings has fluctuated between a high of 481.985 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 479.520 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a 0.148% increase in value.