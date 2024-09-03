Guatemalan quetzal to Tanzanian shillings exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Tanzanian shillings is currently 351.759 today, reflecting a -0.063% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.572% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Tanzanian shillings has fluctuated between a high of 352.116 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 348.698 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.455% decrease in value.