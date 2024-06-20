과테말라 케찰 탄자니아 실링 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 과테말라 케찰 탄자니아 실링 is currently 337.457 today, reflecting a 0.300% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 과테말라 케찰 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.404% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 과테말라 케찰 탄자니아 실링 has fluctuated between a high of 338.189 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 335.992 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.361% increase in value.