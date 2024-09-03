Guatemalan quetzal to Tongan paʻangas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Tongan paʻangas is currently 0.300 today, reflecting a -0.901% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a -0.154% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Tongan paʻangas has fluctuated between a high of 0.303 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.296 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -1.319% decrease in value.