Guatemalan quetzal to Tajikistani somonis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Tajikistani somonis is currently 1.375 today, reflecting a 0.004% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.465% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Tajikistani somonis has fluctuated between a high of 1.376 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 1.369 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.396% increase in value.