Guatemalan quetzal to Surinamese dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Surinamese dollars is currently 3.746 today, reflecting a -0.331% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.066% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Surinamese dollars has fluctuated between a high of 3.760 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 3.727 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.536% increase in value.