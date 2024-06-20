과테말라 케찰 수리남 달러 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 과테말라 케찰 수리남 달러 is currently 4.035 today, reflecting a -0.295% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 과테말라 케찰 has remained relatively stable, with a -1.542% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 과테말라 케찰 수리남 달러 has fluctuated between a high of 4.098 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 4.025 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a -1.124% decrease in value.