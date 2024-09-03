Guatemalan quetzal to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 2,912.050 today, reflecting a -0.556% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a -0.459% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 2,959.370 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 2,911.990 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 1.424% increase in value.