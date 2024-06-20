과테말라 케찰 시에라리온 레오네스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 과테말라 케찰 시에라리온 레오네스 is currently 2,915.120 today, reflecting a 0.514% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 과테말라 케찰 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.296% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 과테말라 케찰 시에라리온 레오네스 has fluctuated between a high of 2,935.940 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 2,900.210 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 13-06-2024, with a 0.662% increase in value.