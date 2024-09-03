Guatemalan quetzal to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Seychellois rupees is currently 1.801 today, reflecting a 2.685% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a -2.325% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 1.857 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 1.689 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 7.703% increase in value.