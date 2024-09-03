Guatemalan quetzal to Solomon Islands dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Solomon Islands dollars is currently 1.062 today, reflecting a -1.269% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a -0.727% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Solomon Islands dollars has fluctuated between a high of 1.076 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 1.059 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 0.867% increase in value.