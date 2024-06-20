과테말라 케찰 솔로몬 제도 달러화로 환산 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 과테말라 케찰 솔로몬 제도 달러화로 환산 is currently 1.064 today, reflecting a -0.826% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 과테말라 케찰 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.173% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 과테말라 케찰 솔로몬 제도 달러화로 환산 has fluctuated between a high of 1.081 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 1.062 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 1.594% increase in value.