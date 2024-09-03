Guatemalan quetzal to Serbian dinars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Serbian dinars is currently 13.686 today, reflecting a 0.002% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 1.125% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Serbian dinars has fluctuated between a high of 13.697 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 13.526 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.395% increase in value.