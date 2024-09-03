Guatemalan quetzal to Polish zloty exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Polish zloty is currently 0.500 today, reflecting a -0.116% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.999% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Polish zloty has fluctuated between a high of 0.502 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 0.495 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.335% decrease in value.