과테말라 케찰 폴란드에서 즐로티까지 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 과테말라 케찰 폴란드에서 즐로티까지 is currently 0.519 today, reflecting a -0.410% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 과테말라 케찰 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.525% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 과테말라 케찰 폴란드에서 즐로티까지 has fluctuated between a high of 0.528 on 14-06-2024 and a low of 0.516 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a 0.375% increase in value.