Guatemalan quetzal to Peruvian nuevo soles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Peruvian nuevo soles is currently 0.487 today, reflecting a 0.527% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.653% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Peruvian nuevo soles has fluctuated between a high of 0.488 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 0.483 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.282% increase in value.