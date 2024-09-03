Guatemalan quetzal to Nicaraguan córdobas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Nicaraguan córdobas is currently 4.766 today, reflecting a -0.081% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.214% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Nicaraguan córdobas has fluctuated between a high of 4.775 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 4.751 on 03-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 03-09-2024, with a -0.385% decrease in value.