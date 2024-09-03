Guatemalan quetzal to Nigerian nairas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Nigerian nairas is currently 205.642 today, reflecting a -0.086% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.139% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Nigerian nairas has fluctuated between a high of 206.023 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 205.312 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.193% increase in value.