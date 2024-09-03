Guatemalan quetzal to Mozambican meticals exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Mozambican meticals is currently 8.254 today, reflecting a -0.009% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.031% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Mozambican meticals has fluctuated between a high of 8.260 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 8.217 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.486% decrease in value.