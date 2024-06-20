과테말라 케찰 모잠비크 메티칼 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 과테말라 케찰 모잠비크 메티칼 is currently 8.193 today, reflecting a 0.004% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 과테말라 케찰 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.059% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 과테말라 케찰 모잠비크 메티칼 has fluctuated between a high of 8.209 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 8.193 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a -0.155% decrease in value.