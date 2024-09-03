Guatemalan quetzal to Mexican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Mexican pesos is currently 2.565 today, reflecting a 0.593% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 2.229% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Mexican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 2.570 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 2.504 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -0.773% decrease in value.