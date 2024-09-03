Guatemalan quetzal to Liberian dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Liberian dollars is currently 25.190 today, reflecting a -0.155% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a -0.038% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Liberian dollars has fluctuated between a high of 25.238 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 25.186 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a -0.200% decrease in value.