Guatemalan quetzal to Lebanese pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Lebanese pounds is currently 11,574.400 today, reflecting a -0.052% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.082% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Lebanese pounds has fluctuated between a high of 11,584.200 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 11,561.600 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.090% increase in value.