Guatemalan quetzal to South Korean wons exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to South Korean wons is currently 173.489 today, reflecting a 0.155% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.919% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to South Korean wons has fluctuated between a high of 173.702 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 171.465 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a -0.473% decrease in value.