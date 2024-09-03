Guatemalan quetzal to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Icelandic krónas is currently 17.911 today, reflecting a 0.091% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 1.281% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 17.921 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 17.672 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.393% increase in value.