과테말라 케찰 to Icelandic krónas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 과테말라 케찰 to Icelandic krónas is currently 17.925 today, reflecting a 0.051% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 과테말라 케찰 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.833% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 과테말라 케찰 to Icelandic krónas has fluctuated between a high of 18.007 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 17.776 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.303% decrease in value.