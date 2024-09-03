Guatemalan quetzal to Hungarian forints exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Hungarian forints is currently 45.945 today, reflecting a -0.015% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.682% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Hungarian forints has fluctuated between a high of 45.999 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 45.416 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.337% increase in value.