Guatemalan quetzal to Ghanaian cedis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Ghanaian cedis is currently 2.021 today, reflecting a 0.035% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.384% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Ghanaian cedis has fluctuated between a high of 2.022 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 2.013 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.131% increase in value.