과테말라 케찰 가나 세디스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 과테말라 케찰 가나 세디스 is currently 1.845 today, reflecting a 0.140% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 과테말라 케찰 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.652% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 과테말라 케찰 가나 세디스 has fluctuated between a high of 1.846 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 1.833 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 18-06-2024, with a 0.210% increase in value.