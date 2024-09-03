Guatemalan quetzal to Dominican pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Dominican pesos is currently 7.715 today, reflecting a -0.010% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.126% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Dominican pesos has fluctuated between a high of 7.726 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 7.701 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.218% increase in value.