과테말라 케찰 도미니카 페소로 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 과테말라 케찰 도미니카 페소로 is currently 7.598 today, reflecting a -0.009% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 과테말라 케찰 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.650% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 과테말라 케찰 도미니카 페소로 has fluctuated between a high of 7.651 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 7.585 on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.327% decrease in value.