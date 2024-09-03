Guatemalan quetzal to Chilean pesos exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Chilean pesos is currently 118.739 today, reflecting a 0.540% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 1.424% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Chilean pesos has fluctuated between a high of 118.799 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 116.904 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 30-08-2024, with a 0.564% increase in value.