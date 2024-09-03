Guatemalan quetzal to Belarusian rubles exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Belarusian rubles is currently 0.423 today, reflecting a -0.026% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.128% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Belarusian rubles has fluctuated between a high of 0.424 on 01-09-2024 and a low of 0.422 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 01-09-2024, with a 0.198% increase in value.