과테말라 케찰 벨라루스 루블 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 과테말라 케찰 벨라루스 루블 is currently 0.421 today, reflecting a 0.007% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 과테말라 케찰 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.098% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 과테말라 케찰 벨라루스 루블 has fluctuated between a high of 0.422 on 18-06-2024 and a low of 0.421 on 14-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 16-06-2024, with a 0.141% increase in value.