Guatemalan quetzal to Bhutanese ngultrums exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Bhutanese ngultrums is currently 10.857 today, reflecting a 0.095% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.144% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Bhutanese ngultrums has fluctuated between a high of 10.860 on 03-09-2024 and a low of 10.830 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 0.158% increase in value.