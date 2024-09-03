Guatemalan quetzal to Bangladeshi takas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Bangladeshi takas is currently 15.411 today, reflecting a -0.019% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a -0.223% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Bangladeshi takas has fluctuated between a high of 15.468 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 15.382 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.294% increase in value.