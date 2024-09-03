Guatemalan quetzal to Angolan kwanzas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Angolan kwanzas is currently 119.866 today, reflecting a 0.601% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 1.151% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Angolan kwanzas has fluctuated between a high of 120.034 on 29-08-2024 and a low of 118.502 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.818% increase in value.