Guatemalan quetzal to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guatemalan quetzal to Albanian leks is currently 11.675 today, reflecting a 0.140% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guatemalan quetzal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.819% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guatemalan quetzal to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 11.678 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 11.575 on 27-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 29-08-2024, with a 0.412% increase in value.