Guinean franc to Zambian kwacha exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guinean franc to Zambian kwacha is currently 0.003 today, reflecting a 0.717% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guinean franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.182% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guinean franc to Zambian kwacha has fluctuated between a high of 0.003 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.003 on 28-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a -2.043% decrease in value.