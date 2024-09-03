Guinean franc to Samoan talas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guinean franc to Samoan talas is currently 0.000 today, reflecting a -0.036% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guinean franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.235% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guinean franc to Samoan talas has fluctuated between a high of 0.000 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.000 on 30-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 27-08-2024, with a 1.077% increase in value.