Guinean franc to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guinean franc to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 2.616 today, reflecting a -0.327% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guinean franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.479% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guinean franc to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 2.656 on 02-09-2024 and a low of 2.613 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a -1.432% decrease in value.