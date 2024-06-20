기니 프랑 시에라리온 레오네스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 기니 프랑 시에라리온 레오네스 is currently 2.631 today, reflecting a 0.521% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 기니 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.298% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 기니 프랑 시에라리온 레오네스 has fluctuated between a high of 2.649 on 13-06-2024 and a low of 2.617 on 18-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 14-06-2024, with a -0.755% decrease in value.