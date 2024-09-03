Guinean franc to Malawian kwachas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guinean franc to Malawian kwachas is currently 0.201 today, reflecting a 1.376% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guinean franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.088% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guinean franc to Malawian kwachas has fluctuated between a high of 0.203 on 27-08-2024 and a low of 0.199 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 1.619% increase in value.