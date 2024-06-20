기니 프랑 말라위 콰차스 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 기니 프랑 말라위 콰차스 is currently 0.201 today, reflecting a -0.113% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 기니 프랑 has remained relatively stable, with a -0.012% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 기니 프랑 말라위 콰차스 has fluctuated between a high of 0.202 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 0.201 on 13-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.468% decrease in value.