Guinean franc to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Guinean franc to Gambian dalasis is currently 0.008 today, reflecting a -1.042% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Guinean franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.099% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Guinean franc to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 0.008 on 28-08-2024 and a low of 0.008 on 29-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a -1.386% decrease in value.