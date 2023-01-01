1 Falkland Islands pound to Guernsey pounds

Convert FKP to GGP at the real exchange rate

1 fkp
1.00 ggp

1.00000 FKP = 0.99996 GGP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:53
 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87021.0905590.87931.493621.66280.9640518.7444
1 GBP1.1491611.2532104.4341.716381.91081.1078521.54
1 USD0.916950.797957183.33351.36961.524740.8839517.188
1 INR0.01100360.009575470.01210.01643520.01829680.01060740.206256

Conversion rates Falkland Islands Pound / Guernsey pound
1 FKP0.99996 GGP
5 FKP4.99982 GGP
10 FKP9.99965 GGP
20 FKP19.99930 GGP
50 FKP49.99825 GGP
100 FKP99.99650 GGP
250 FKP249.99125 GGP
500 FKP499.98250 GGP
1000 FKP999.96500 GGP
2000 FKP1999.93000 GGP
5000 FKP4999.82500 GGP
10000 FKP9999.65000 GGP
Conversion rates Guernsey pound / Falkland Islands Pound
1 GGP1.00004 FKP
5 GGP5.00020 FKP
10 GGP10.00040 FKP
20 GGP20.00080 FKP
50 GGP50.00200 FKP
100 GGP100.00400 FKP
250 GGP250.01000 FKP
500 GGP500.02000 FKP
1000 GGP1000.04000 FKP
2000 GGP2000.08000 FKP
5000 GGP5000.20000 FKP
10000 GGP10000.40000 FKP