Malagasy Ariary (MGA)
Currency name
Malagasy Ariary
Currency symbol
Ar
MGA exchange rates
|USD
|EUR
|CAD
|GBP
|NZD
|SGD
|ZAR
|AUD
|From MGA
|0.00022
|0.00020
|0.00030
|0.00017
|0.00037
|0.00030
|0.00420
|0.00034
|To MGA
|4499.87000
|4891.13000
|3315.55000
|5724.96000
|2720.85000
|3351.73000
|237.85700
|2939.09000
