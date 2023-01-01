Malagasy Ariary (MGA)

Currency name

Malagasy Ariary

Ar

MGA exchange rates

 USD EUR CAD GBP NZD SGD ZAR AUD
From MGA0.00022 0.00020 0.00030 0.00018 0.00037 0.00030 0.00405 0.00034
To MGA4525.00000 4928.40000 3293.78000 5634.08000 2718.62000 3363.31000 247.08700 2939.21000

All Malagasy ariary Exchange Rates