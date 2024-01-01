Malagasy ariaries to Georgian laris today

Convert MGA to GEL at the real exchange rate

1,000 mga
0.60 gel

1.000 MGA = 0.0006039 GEL

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:58
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9151.3470.7821.6431.33918.7251.513
1 EUR1.09311.4730.8551.7961.46420.4721.654
1 CAD0.7420.67910.581.2190.99413.8981.123
1 GBP1.2791.171.72312.1021.71223.9521.935

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Georgian laris

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GEL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to GEL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Malagasy ariary

MGA to USD

MGA to EUR

MGA to CAD

MGA to GBP

MGA to NZD

MGA to SGD

MGA to ZAR

MGA to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Georgian Lari
1 MGA0.00060 GEL
5 MGA0.00302 GEL
10 MGA0.00604 GEL
20 MGA0.01208 GEL
50 MGA0.03019 GEL
100 MGA0.06039 GEL
250 MGA0.15097 GEL
500 MGA0.30194 GEL
1000 MGA0.60388 GEL
2000 MGA1.20776 GEL
5000 MGA3.01939 GEL
10000 MGA6.03878 GEL
Conversion rates Georgian Lari / Malagasy Ariary
1 GEL1,655.96000 MGA
5 GEL8,279.80000 MGA
10 GEL16,559.60000 MGA
20 GEL33,119.20000 MGA
50 GEL82,798.00000 MGA
100 GEL165,596.00000 MGA
250 GEL413,990.00000 MGA
500 GEL827,980.00000 MGA
1000 GEL1,655,960.00000 MGA
2000 GEL3,311,920.00000 MGA
5000 GEL8,279,800.00000 MGA
10000 GEL16,559,600.00000 MGA