Chilean pesos to Netherlands Antillean guilders today

Convert CLP to ANG at the real exchange rate

1,000 clp
1.84 ang

1.000 CLP = 0.001839 ANG

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:16
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPCADSGDEURAUDMXNNZD
1 USD10.7881.3591.3440.9221.53416.8371.659
1 GBP1.26911.7251.7061.171.94721.3642.105
1 CAD0.7360.5810.9890.6781.12812.3851.22
1 SGD0.7440.5861.01110.6861.14112.5251.234

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Chilean pesos to Netherlands Antillean guilders

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CLP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ANG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CLP to ANG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Chilean peso

CLP to USD

CLP to GBP

CLP to CAD

CLP to SGD

CLP to EUR

CLP to AUD

CLP to MXN

CLP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Chilean Peso / Netherlands Antillean Guilder
1 CLP0.00184 ANG
5 CLP0.00919 ANG
10 CLP0.01839 ANG
20 CLP0.03678 ANG
50 CLP0.09194 ANG
100 CLP0.18388 ANG
250 CLP0.45971 ANG
500 CLP0.91941 ANG
1000 CLP1.83882 ANG
2000 CLP3.67764 ANG
5000 CLP9.19410 ANG
10000 CLP18.38820 ANG
Conversion rates Netherlands Antillean Guilder / Chilean Peso
1 ANG543.82700 CLP
5 ANG2,719.13500 CLP
10 ANG5,438.27000 CLP
20 ANG10,876.54000 CLP
50 ANG27,191.35000 CLP
100 ANG54,382.70000 CLP
250 ANG135,956.75000 CLP
500 ANG271,913.50000 CLP
1000 ANG543,827.00000 CLP
2000 ANG1,087,654.00000 CLP
5000 ANG2,719,135.00000 CLP
10000 ANG5,438,270.00000 CLP